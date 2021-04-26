Thema u. a.: Handykontrollen- NeubrandenburgJetzt ohne Werbung streamen
Achtung Kontrolle! Wir kümmern uns drum
Folge vom 26.04.2021: Thema u. a.: Handykontrollen- Neubrandenburg
63 Min.Folge vom 26.04.2021Ab 12
André Drews und Sven Felix kontrollieren Verkehrssünder in Neubrandenburg. Wer mit dem Handy am Steuer erwischt wird, bekommt eine Geldstrafe und einen Punkt in Flensburg. Und: Andre und Andre von der Bundespolizei Chemnitz sind am Hauptbahnhof im Einsatz und sorgen dort für Ordnung und Sicherheit.
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Genre:Reality, Dokusoap, Krimi
Produktion:DE, 2017
Altersfreigabe:
12DESORIENTIERUNG
Copyrights:© Season 11, Season 21, Season 24-25, Season 2011, Season 2016, Season 2019-2020, Season 2020-2022, Season 2022-2024: Kabel Eins & © Season 2011, Season 2019-2021: kabel eins