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Achtung Kontrolle! Wir kümmern uns drum

Thema u. a.: Handykontrollen- Neubrandenburg

Kabel EinsFolge vom 26.04.2021
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Thema u. a.: Handykontrollen- Neubrandenburg

Thema u. a.: Handykontrollen- NeubrandenburgJetzt ohne Werbung streamen

Achtung Kontrolle! Wir kümmern uns drum

Folge vom 26.04.2021: Thema u. a.: Handykontrollen- Neubrandenburg

63 Min.Folge vom 26.04.2021Ab 12

André Drews und Sven Felix kontrollieren Verkehrssünder in Neubrandenburg. Wer mit dem Handy am Steuer erwischt wird, bekommt eine Geldstrafe und einen Punkt in Flensburg. Und: Andre und Andre von der Bundespolizei Chemnitz sind am Hauptbahnhof im Einsatz und sorgen dort für Ordnung und Sicherheit.

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