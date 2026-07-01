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Ex on the Beach US

Eine miese Bromanze

MTV liveStaffel 2Folge 12vom 01.07.2026
Eine miese Bromanze

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Ex on the Beach US

Folge 12: Eine miese Bromanze

40 Min.Folge vom 01.07.2026Ab 16

Angela ist mehr als entsetzt, als ihr Ex-Partner angespült wird. Chad bleibt nichts anderes übrig, als mit den Auswirkungen von Nicoles Aktionen fertig zu werden. Die momentan stärkste Bromance im Haus wird durch einen Streit bedroht.

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Ex on the Beach US
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Ex on the Beach US

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