Family Guy
Folge 13: Der Sensemann
23 Min.Folge vom 08.07.2026Ab 12
Nachdem sich Peters Verdacht auf einen Knoten in der Brust nicht bestätigt, flattert ihm die Arztrechnung ins Haus. Statt diese zu bezahlen, schickt er sie mit dem Vermerk "verstorben" zurück - und prompt erscheint der Sensemann bei ihm, um ihn abzuholen. Als sich Peter wehrt, verletzt sich der Sensemann am Knöchel. Aus Mitleid nimmt Peter ihn in Pflege. Doch irgendjemand muss die Arbeit des Sensemanns übernehmen: Peter soll dafür sorgen, dass das Sterben weitergeht ...
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.