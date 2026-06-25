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Family Guy

Die Zeitmaschine

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 1Folge 4vom 25.06.2026
Die Zeitmaschine

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Family Guy

Folge 4: Die Zeitmaschine

23 Min.Folge vom 25.06.2026Ab 12

Statt im Haushalt zu helfen, denkt Peter nur an sein eigenes Vergnügen: Er baut für sich und seine Freunde eine große Kellerbar. Um nicht abseits zu stehen, tritt Lois dort als Sängerin auf - mit Erfolg. Die Bar ist jeden Abend voll, die Männer der Stadt sind von Lois begeistert - nur deren Ehefrauen nicht. Als diese dem Treiben ein Ende setzen wollen, bricht im Keller ein Brand aus. Aber Stewie hat inzwischen eine Zeitmaschine gebastelt, und macht alles wieder rückgängig ...

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