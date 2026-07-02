Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
JoynSucheMein Account
JoynSucheMein Account
Family Guy

Heiliger Bimbam

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 1Folge 9vom 02.07.2026
Heiliger Bimbam

Heiliger BimbamJetzt kostenlos streamen

Family Guy

Folge 9: Heiliger Bimbam

23 Min.Folge vom 02.07.2026Ab 6

Peters Vater, ein unnachgiebiger Workaholic, muss aus Gesundheitsgründen eine kleine Erholungspause einlegen. Freudig nimmt er Peters und Lois' Angebot an, die Auszeit bei ihnen zu verbringen. Doch schon bald geht er allen mit seinen guten Ratschlägen gehörig auf die Nerven. Als Peter darauf beschließt, seinen Vater mit in die Spielzeugfabrik zu nehmen, ist sein Boss so begeistert von dessen Arbeitsmoral, dass er ihn als Vorarbeiter einstellt - und das hat drastische Folgen!

Weitere Folgen in Staffel 1

Alle Staffeln im Überblick

Family Guy
ProSieben MAXX
Family Guy

Family Guy

Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen