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Family Guy

Der König ist tot

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 1vom 09.07.2026
Der König ist tot

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Family Guy

Folge 1: Der König ist tot

23 Min.Folge vom 09.07.2026Ab 6

Lois ist zur Art Directorin der "Quahog Players"-Theatergruppe ernannt worden. Sie beschließt, als erstes das Musical "Der König und ich" aufführen zu lassen. Peter versucht daraufhin mit allen Mitteln, als Star groß rauszukommen. Um ihn endlich loszuwerden, macht ihn Lois zum Produzenten. Doch auch hier geht Peter eigene Wege und verwandelt das Stück in eine deftige Cyborg-Schlacht umrahmt von tanzenden Bikini-Mädchen.

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