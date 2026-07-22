Family Guy
Folge 10: Mord ohne Auftrag
23 Min.Folge vom 22.07.2026Ab 12
Nachdem Peter beim Autokauf übers Ohr gehauen wurde, fasst er einen Plan: Die Mafia soll ihm das unliebsame Vehikel stehlen, damit die Versicherung das Geld für einen neuen Wagen herausrückt. Der Diebstahl verläuft reibungslos, allerdings bittet die Mafia nun um eine kleine Gegenleistung - Peter soll sich um Fettsack Paulie, den Neffen des Don, kümmern. Als Paulie während seines Besuches erfährt, dass Lois ihn nicht ausstehen kann, gibt dieser den Auftrag, sie zu ermorden ...
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 2
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Family Guy
Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.