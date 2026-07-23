Family Guy
Folge 11: Club der Schönen
23 Min.Folge vom 23.07.2026Ab 12
Chris hat große psychische Probleme wegen seiner Fettleibigkeit. Aus diesem Grund beschließt Peter, ihn zum Arzt zu bringen, wo ihm das Fett abgesaugt werden soll. Allerdings kneift der Sohnemann im letzten Augenblick vor der Operation. Kurzerhand stellt Peter sich für die Fettabsaugung zur Verfügung, durch die er quasi zu einem Schönling wird. Der Familienvater findet sich nun selbst so wahnsinnig attraktiv, dass er dem Club der Schönen Menschen beitritt ...
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Family Guy
Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.