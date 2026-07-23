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Family Guy

Club der Schönen

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 11vom 23.07.2026
Club der Schönen

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Family Guy

Folge 11: Club der Schönen

23 Min.Folge vom 23.07.2026Ab 12

Chris hat große psychische Probleme wegen seiner Fettleibigkeit. Aus diesem Grund beschließt Peter, ihn zum Arzt zu bringen, wo ihm das Fett abgesaugt werden soll. Allerdings kneift der Sohnemann im letzten Augenblick vor der Operation. Kurzerhand stellt Peter sich für die Fettabsaugung zur Verfügung, durch die er quasi zu einem Schönling wird. Der Familienvater findet sich nun selbst so wahnsinnig attraktiv, dass er dem Club der Schönen Menschen beitritt ...

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