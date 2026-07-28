Family Guy
Folge 14: Im Rausch der Musik
23 Min.Folge vom 28.07.2026Ab 12
Lois hat sich in den Kopf gesetzt, dass beim kommenden Klavierwettbewerb erstmals einer ihrer Schüler gewinnen muss. Leider findet sie niemanden, der gut genug wäre - nicht einmal Meg, die sie an das Klavier kettet und zum Üben zwingt. Als Peter nach einer Brauereibesichtung feststellt, dass er im angetrunken Zustand hervorragend Klavierspielen kann, wittert Lois ihre Chance: Sie setzt alle Hebel in Bewegung, Peters Alkoholpegel konstant zu halten ...
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Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.