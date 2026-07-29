Family Guy
Folge 15: Der Leihvater
23 Min.Folge vom 29.07.2026Ab 12
Als Peter bei einem Camping-Ausflug mit den Nachbarn sieht, dass sein Sohn Chris neben Joes Sohn Kevin wie ein absoluter Versager wirkt, beschließt er, ihn zur Vernunft zu bringen. Er besorgt Chris einen Job am Golfplatz, bei dem er Bälle einsammeln muss. Auf dem Platz befindet sich auch Clevelands Sohn, ein hochbegabter junger Golfer, den Peter trainieren und als Profi ganz groß herausbringen will. Das abschießende Golfturnier soll zeigen, was Cleveland jr. kann ...
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.