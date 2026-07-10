Family Guy
Folge 2: Die Frau in Peter
23 Min.Folge vom 10.07.2026Ab 12
Als Peter sich angeblich in seiner Spielzeugfirma Frauen gegenüber ungehörig benimmt, wird er vom Frauenverband verklagt. Um einer Verurteilung zu entgehen, erklärt er sich bereit, einen Kurs über "Sensibles Verhalten im Geschäftsleben" zu belegen. Geläutert kehrt er nach Hause zurück - aber etwas überfeminiert. Lois ist von Peters neuer Seite gar nicht begeistert und versucht mit allen Mitteln, ihn wieder zu ihrem früheren "Mann" zu machen.
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Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.