Family Guy
Folge 3: Todgesund
23 Min.Folge vom 13.07.2026Ab 6
Aus Empörung darüber, dass ihre Lieblingsserie "Gumbel und Gumbel" abgesetzt wurde, behauptet Peter, sein Sohn Chris wäre todkrank. Durch diese Lüge schaffen es die beiden tatsächlich mit Hilfe einer so genannten Traumgarantie-Stiftung, dass die Sendung auch weiterhin ausgestrahlt wird. Als Chris nach einiger Zeit noch immer am Leben ist, sind die Stiftungsmitglieder enttäuscht und fordern Schadenersatz. Aus Angst vor einer Klage behauptet Peter, er habe Chris geheilt ...
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Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.