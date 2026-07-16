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Family Guy

Helden auf Sendung

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 6vom 16.07.2026
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Family Guy

Folge 6: Helden auf Sendung

23 Min.Folge vom 16.07.2026Ab 12

Big Brother Is Watching You - heißt es auch bei den Griffins. Die Familie bekommt nämlich die Gelegenheit, von einem Fernsehsender rund um die Uhr mit Kameras beobachtet zu werden. Anfangs genießen alle die neue Situation und finden es spannend, von allen gesehen zu werden. Doch schon bald hat Meg genug von dem ganzen Zirkus und steigt aus. Kein Problem für die Fernsehbosse, die kurzerhand eine falsche Meg in die Serie einschleusen ...

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