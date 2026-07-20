Peters dritter FrühlingJetzt kostenlos streamen
Family Guy
Folge 8: Peters dritter Frühling
22 Min.Folge vom 20.07.2026Ab 12
Peter möchte endlich wieder einmal einen schönen Abend mit seiner Tochter Meg verbringen und beschließt, sie zum Tanz ausführen. Allerdings wird er kurz davor von dem Wahn gepackt, unbedingt wieder jung sein zu müssen. Aus diesem Grund möchte er den Abend letztlich auch lieber mit der hübschen Connie Demico verbringen. Peter steigert sich immer mehr in seinen Jugendwahn und tut die merkwürdigsten Dinge, um bei der jungen Frau zu landen ...
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 2
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.