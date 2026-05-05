Family Guy
Folge 18: Twain's World
21 Min.Folge vom 05.05.2026Ab 12
Brian nimmt an einem Schreibseminar teil, um seine Fähigkeiten als Autor zu verbessern. Da ihm jedoch die Ideen fehlen, reist er mit Stewie in die Vergangenheit, um Inspiration von den großen Schriftstellern zu erhalten. Er bringt Mark Twain in die Gegenwart mit, doch dort entdeckt dieser die Pornografie für sich und kann sich nicht mehr aufs Schreiben konzentrieren.
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom, Comedy
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 2-3: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2005 FAMILY GUY and TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 2005 FOX BROADCASTING & © Season 1: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2000 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 12: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2013 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 12: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: 2013 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 20: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2021-2022 Fox Broadcasting Company, LLC. All rights reserved & © Season 17-18: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 11: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2011 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 4-5, Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 5: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2005 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 8: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: 2006-2007 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 6: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 6: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.