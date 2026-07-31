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Family Guy

Der schmale weiße Grat

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 1vom 31.07.2026
Der schmale weiße Grat

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Family Guy

Folge 1: Der schmale weiße Grat

22 Min.Folge vom 31.07.2026Ab 12

Brian befolgt den Rat seines Therapeuten, anderen zu helfen, und verpflichtet sich als Drogenschnüffelhund. Er erweist sich als sehr erfolgreich - mit dem Nebeneffekt, dass er selbst kokainsüchtig wird. Die Griffins müssen nun leider ihren Urlaub auf den Bahamas absagen, um Brian bei seiner Entziehungskur zu helfen. Als ihm erklärt wird, dass Peter kein guter Umgang für ihn ist, verlässt Brian verärgert die Klinik ...

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