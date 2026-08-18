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Family Guy

Scharfe Köter

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 13vom 18.08.2026
Scharfe Köter

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Family Guy

Folge 13: Scharfe Köter

22 Min.Folge vom 18.08.2026Ab 12

Als die Griffins Lois' Vater besuchen, kommt es zu einem folgenschweren Tête-à-tête: Brian hat dessen Hund Sea Breeze geschwängert, was den empörten Mr. Pewterschmidt dazu veranlasst, vor Gericht zu gehen. Brian soll das Sorgerecht entzogen werden. Doch der ist eher bereit, sich kastrieren zu lassen, als auf seinen Nachwuchs zu verzichten. Brian hat Glück: In letzter Sekunde stellt sich heraus, dass Sea Breeze von einem anderen Hund schwanger ist ...

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