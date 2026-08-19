Family Guy
Folge 14: Der schwarze Peter
22 Min.Folge vom 19.08.2026Ab 12
Peter macht eine erstaunliche Entdeckung: Er hatte einen schwarzen Vorfahren! Weil der aber von der Familie seiner Schwiegereltern versklavt wurde, verlangt Peter eine Entschädigung und erhält von den Pewterschmidts 20.000 Dollar. Auf Clevelands Drängen spendet Peter - eher widerwillig - das Geld der schwarzen Gemeinde. Stewie versucht indes mit allen Mitteln einen Platz bei den Cheerleadern zu egattern: Er fesselt die kleine Cindy auf der Toilette und springt für sie ein ...
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.