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Family Guy

Lois, die Kampfmaschine

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 7vom 10.08.2026
Lois, die Kampfmaschine

Lois, die KampfmaschineJetzt kostenlos streamen

Family Guy

Folge 7: Lois, die Kampfmaschine

22 Min.Folge vom 10.08.2026Ab 12

Es ist Herbst, und Rhode Island erlebt eine Invasion von New Yorkern, die in Scharen anreisen, um das bunte Laub zu bewundern. Um sich gegen diese Plage zu wehren, greift Lois zu harten Mitteln: Sie nimmt erfolgreich an einem Tae-Jitsu-Kurs teil. Ausgestattet mit einem Schwarzen Gürtel jagt sie die nervigen Schaulustigen aus ihrem Vorgarten. Nur fällt es Lois jetzt schwer, ihre neu gewonnene Kampflust vor der Haustür abzulegen ...

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