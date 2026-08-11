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Family Guy
Folge 8: Wenn Frauen küssen müssen
22 Min.Folge vom 11.08.2026Ab 12
Während ihres Praktikums beim Fernsehsender Kanal 5 verliebt sich Meg in den Moderator Tom Tucker, doch er ignoriert sie total. Stattdessen ist ihr Kollege Neil Goldman in sie verliebt - von dem will Meg aber nichts wissen. Doch als die beiden bei einem Sondereinsatz in Lebensgefahr geraten, kommt es zwischen ihnen zum Kuss, und alles wird gefilmt. Als daraufhin die Szene im Fernsehen gezeigt wird, ist Meg außer sich, und Neil will sich aus Liebeskummer das Leben nehmen ...
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Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.