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Family Guy

Wenn Frauen küssen müssen

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 8vom 11.08.2026
Wenn Frauen küssen müssen

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Family Guy

Folge 8: Wenn Frauen küssen müssen

22 Min.Folge vom 11.08.2026Ab 12

Während ihres Praktikums beim Fernsehsender Kanal 5 verliebt sich Meg in den Moderator Tom Tucker, doch er ignoriert sie total. Stattdessen ist ihr Kollege Neil Goldman in sie verliebt - von dem will Meg aber nichts wissen. Doch als die beiden bei einem Sondereinsatz in Lebensgefahr geraten, kommt es zwischen ihnen zum Kuss, und alles wird gefilmt. Als daraufhin die Szene im Fernsehen gezeigt wird, ist Meg außer sich, und Neil will sich aus Liebeskummer das Leben nehmen ...

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