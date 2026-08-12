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Family Guy

Der schwarze Ritter

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 9vom 12.08.2026
Der schwarze Ritter

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Family Guy

Folge 9: Der schwarze Ritter

22 Min.Folge vom 12.08.2026Ab 12

Bei einem gemeinsamen Abendessen wird Peter von seinem Chef, Mr. Weed, zum Abteilungsleiter befördert. Doch bevor sich Peter so richtig freuen kann, erstickt Mr. Weed beim Essen an einem Brötchen. Zu allem Übel hat er in seinem Testament angeordnet, dass die Fabrik abgerissen wird. Jetzt ist Peter arbeitslos. Jetzt will er sich seinen Lebenstraum erfüllen: einmal den Turnierritter beim Renaissance Festival spielen und gegen den Schwarzen Ritter antreten ...

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