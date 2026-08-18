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Family Guy

Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann auf der Dunklen Seite (1)

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 9Folge 21vom 18.08.2026
Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann auf der Dunklen Seite (1)

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Family Guy

Folge 21: Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann auf der Dunklen Seite (1)

21 Min.Folge vom 18.08.2026Ab 16

Die Griffins sitzen gemeinsam vor dem Fernseher, als mal wieder der Strom ausfällt. Peter nutzt die Gelegenheit, um eine Geschichte zu erzählen: die fünfte Episode der "Star Wars"-Saga, "Das Imperium schlägt zurück". Stewie alias Darth Vader hat es auf Chris alias Luke Skywalker abgesehen - in der ganz speziellen Griffin-Version verläuft die Geschichte etwas verrückter, turbulenter und mit etlichen parodistischen Seitenhieben.

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