Hot Ones
Folge 23: Chili Klaus Faces the Most Extreme "Hot Ones" Ever
21 Min.Ab 12
Danish thrill-seeker Chili Klaus finally steps into the "Hot Ones" terror dome and we couldn't just serve him the normal wings of death: instead, we teamed up with our chili guru Noah Chaimberg to lace the poultry with pure pepper mash.
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022