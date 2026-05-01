How I Met Your Mother
Folge 18: Der Abschlepp-Wagen
22 Min.Folge vom 01.05.2026Ab 6
Weil Ted bei Robin einzieht, will Barney dessen Zimmer bei Marshall und Lily übernehmen. Eine Bleibe in dem Haus, wo auch seine Stammkneipe ist, wäre total praktisch: Jedes Mal, wenn er eine Frau abschleppt, hätte er es nicht weit ins Bett.
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How I Met Your Mother
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Genre:Sitcom
Produktion:US, 2005
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1-9: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 3, Season 6-7: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH (ehem: Buena Vista GmbH (Germany))
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