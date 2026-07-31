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It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Das D.E.N.N.I.S. System

ProSieben FUNStaffel 5Folge 10vom 31.07.2026
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Das D.E.N.N.I.S. System

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It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Folge 10: Das D.E.N.N.I.S. System

21 Min.Folge vom 31.07.2026Ab 12

Dennis hat ein todsicheres System entwickelt, mit dem er Frauen aufreißen kann. Es handelt sich um das D.E.N.N.I.S.-System: D für demonstriere deinen Wert, E für erste körperliche Annäherung, N für Nähren der Anhänglichkeit, N für Nichtbeachtung ihrer Gefühle, I für inspiriere ihre Hoffnung und S für sofortige Trennung. Mac, Charlie und Frank klinken sich auch in das System mit ein - Chaos ist programmiert.

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It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
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It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

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