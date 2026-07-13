Die Operation geht schief - Stirbt der Held Lysoland?Jetzt kostenlos streamen
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Folge vom 13.07.2026: Die Operation geht schief - Stirbt der Held Lysoland?
24 Min.Folge vom 13.07.2026Ab 12
De Flamingos Machtergreifung hatte dramatische Folgen für Kyros. In einer Nacht verlor er Körper, Identität und Familie. Jetzt ist seine Geduld am Ende. Derweil verzweifelt Lysop an der Erfüllung der Mission "SOP". Ein Gelingen scheint nahezu unmöglich und die Zeit wird knapp ...
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Genre:Anime, Kinder, Action, Abenteuer, Fantasie
Produktion:JP, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1, Season 1, Season 1, Season 1, Season 1, Season 1, Season 1, Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2, Season 2, Season 13-16, Season 99: TOEI ANIMATION EUROPE SAS & © Season 14: Videorechte: TOEI ANIMATION EUROPE SAS, Bildrechte: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation & © Season 14-15: Videorechte: TOEI ANIMATION EUROPE SAS, Bildrechte: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation