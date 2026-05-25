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Schere, Stein, Papier

NickelodeonStaffel 2Folge 1vom 25.05.2026
Franz Roll and the Lost Rainbow Hot Pants of Atraxes the Apple Bottomed

Franz Roll and the Lost Rainbow Hot Pants of Atraxes the Apple BottomedJetzt kostenlos streamen

Schere, Stein, Papier

Folge 1: Franz Roll and the Lost Rainbow Hot Pants of Atraxes the Apple Bottomed

22 Min.Folge vom 25.05.2026Ab 6

Stein, Papier und Schere sind drei beste Freunde, die sich eine Wohnung teilen und um alles kämpfen. Woche für Woche haben sie kleine Probleme, die immer wieder aus dem Ruder laufen.

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Schere, Stein, Papier
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Schere, Stein, Papier

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