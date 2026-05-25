Staffel 2Folge 1vom 25.05.2026
Franz Roll and the Lost Rainbow Hot Pants of Atraxes the Apple BottomedJetzt kostenlos streamen
Schere, Stein, Papier
Folge 1: Franz Roll and the Lost Rainbow Hot Pants of Atraxes the Apple Bottomed
22 Min.Folge vom 25.05.2026Ab 6
Stein, Papier und Schere sind drei beste Freunde, die sich eine Wohnung teilen und um alles kämpfen. Woche für Woche haben sie kleine Probleme, die immer wieder aus dem Ruder laufen.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 2
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Schere, Stein, Papier
Alle 4 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy
Produktion:US, 2024
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2: Nickelodeon Germany & © Season 1: Nickelodeon