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South Park

Ein bisschen Tourette

Comedy CentralFolge vom 14.05.2026
Ein bisschen Tourette

Ein bisschen TouretteJetzt kostenlos streamen

South Park

Folge vom 14.05.2026: Ein bisschen Tourette

22 Min.Folge vom 14.05.2026Ab 12

Cartman entdeckt die Vorzüge des Tourette Syndroms, bei dem die Betroffenen unkontrolliert fluchen. So nimmt er das Syndrom als Freibrief, in der Schule als Simulant alle möglichen Schimpfworte vor sich her zu brüllen.

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