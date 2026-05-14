South Park
Folge vom 14.05.2026: Ein bisschen Tourette
22 Min.Folge vom 14.05.2026Ab 12
Cartman entdeckt die Vorzüge des Tourette Syndroms, bei dem die Betroffenen unkontrolliert fluchen. So nimmt er das Syndrom als Freibrief, in der Schule als Simulant alle möglichen Schimpfworte vor sich her zu brüllen.
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1997
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-5, Season 5-11, Season 13-28: Comedy Central & © Season 1, Season 4-11, Season 13-15, Season 21-23, Season 25, Season 27-28: Comedy Central Germany