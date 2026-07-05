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SpongeBob Schwammkopf

Gary allein ohne Haus

NickelodeonFolge vom 05.07.2026
Gary allein ohne Haus

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SpongeBob Schwammkopf

Folge vom 05.07.2026: Gary allein ohne Haus

12 Min.Folge vom 05.07.2026Ab 6

Als SpongeBob gruselige Geräusche in seiner Küche hört, geht er der Sache nach. Dabei schlägt er Versehen auf ein Stiefel ein, indem sich Gary versteckt. Dabei zerbricht Garys Schneckenhaus. Gemeinsam gehen sie ein neues Haus für Garry kaufen.

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