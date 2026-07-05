SpongeBob Schwammkopf
Folge vom 05.07.2026: Gary allein ohne Haus
12 Min.Folge vom 05.07.2026Ab 6
Als SpongeBob gruselige Geräusche in seiner Küche hört, geht er der Sache nach. Dabei schlägt er Versehen auf ein Stiefel ein, indem sich Gary versteckt. Dabei zerbricht Garys Schneckenhaus. Gemeinsam gehen sie ein neues Haus für Garry kaufen.
Alle verfügbaren Folgen
Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy, Fantasie, Unterhaltung
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2-3, Season 3-4, Season 4-5, Season 5-6, Season 6-7, Season 7-8, Season 8-9, Season 9-10, Season 10-11, Season 11-12, Season 12-13, Season 13-14, Season 14-15, Season 15-16, Season 16: Nickelodeon Germany & © Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2, Season 2-3, Season 3-5, Season 5, Season 5-7, Season 7, Season 7-8, Season 8-9, Season 9-10, Season 10, Season 10-11, Season 11-16: Nickelodeon & © Season 1-3, Season 5-7, Season 12: MTV & © Season 1: Comedy Central