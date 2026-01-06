TV TOTAL STAND-UP CLUB - 02. STAFFEL - 2026 - FOLGE 001Jetzt kostenlos streamen
50 Min.Folge vom 06.01.2026Ab 12
Onkel Lustig lädt wieder in den Stand-up-Club ein. Dieses Mal mit dabei: Ingmar Stadelmann, Emilia Suchlich, Guido Cantz, Alain Frei und Jan van Weyde. Eins ist also sicher: Es wird gelacht. Unterm Niveau — aber es wird gelacht.
Genre:Comedy
Produktion:DE, 2025
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Brainpool Entertainment GmbH
Enthält Produktplatzierungen