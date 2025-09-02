Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
JoynSucheMein Account
JoynSucheMein Account
TV total Stand-up Club

Der TV total Stand-Up Club mit Chris Tall, Tony Bauer, Anissa Loucif & mehr!

ProSiebenStaffel 1Folge 2vom 02.09.2025
Der TV total Stand-Up Club mit Chris Tall, Tony Bauer, Anissa Loucif & mehr!

Der TV total Stand-Up Club mit Chris Tall, Tony Bauer, Anissa Loucif & mehr!Jetzt kostenlos streamen

TV total Stand-up Club

Folge 2: Der TV total Stand-Up Club mit Chris Tall, Tony Bauer, Anissa Loucif & mehr!

54 Min.Folge vom 02.09.2025Ab 12

Wie nennt man einen Bumerang, der nicht zurückkommt? – Stock. Okay, der war’s nicht. Zum Glück gibt’s Comedians, die das besser draufhaben: Chris Tall, Tony Bauer, Masud Akbarzadeh, Anissa Loucif & Benni Stark – bei Puffis zweiter Runde im TV total Stand-Up Club!

Weitere Folgen in Staffel 1

Alle Staffeln im Überblick

TV total Stand-up Club
ProSieben
TV total Stand-up Club

TV total Stand-up Club

Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen