Bohren & Gewinde: Die größten Fehler | Bauforum24 Expert Talk mit BAER TOOLS
Bohren & Gewinde: Die größten Fehler | Bauforum24 Expert Talk mit BAER TOOLS
Abgerissenes Gewinde? Abgebrochener Bohrer? Im Expert Talk mit BAER Tools zeigen wir Schritt für Schritt wie Du korrekt bohrst und Gewinde schneidest und defekte Gewinde selbst professionell reparierst. Inklusive typischer Fehler aus der Praxis und wie man sie vermeidet. ► Dieses Gewindeschneider Set verlosen wir in diesem Video | https://amzn.to/3LG4Rqy (Affiliate Link - Beim Kauf über den Link bekommt BF24 eine Provision) BAER Tools bei Amazon (Affiliate Links - Beim Kauf über den Link bekommt BF24 eine Provision) ► BAER Spiralbohrer Set 1-13 mm* | https://amzn.to/3JUAigm ► BAER Spiralbohrer HSSE/Co5 TurboCentrix* | https://amzn.to/4p9snLh ► BAER Gewindeschneider Set, M3 - M12* | https://amzn.to/3LG4Rqy ► BAER Gewindeschneider Set M3 - M12 TriTap Sackloch* | https://amzn.to/49kPu0N ► BAER Gewindeschneider Set M3 - M12 TriTap Durchgangsloch* | https://amzn.to/4nOXHO0 ► Baercoil Gewindereparatur-Satz M 8 MIX* | https://amzn.to/4p7DKTT ► BaerFix Gewindereparatur-Satz M 6 x 1,0 – ECO* | https://amzn.to/43qoKrS ►Tabelle mit Infos aus dem Video: https://www.bauforum24.biz/videos/bauforum24-tv-reports/baer-tools-expert-talk-r2639/ ► BAER Tools Shop | https://www.baer.tools | 10 % Rabatt mit dem Code BAUFORUM10 (Gültig ab sofort bis 31.12.2025 | Nicht kombinierbar mit anderen Gutscheinen | Pro Kunde nur einmal einlösbar) Unser BF24 MERCH: ► BF24 Akkuschrauber Quartett | https://shop.bauforum24.biz ► BF24 Zollstöcke (2m & 1m) | https://shop.bauforum24.biz/collections/gadgets/products/holzgliedermassstab-2-m-team-zollstock-by-bauforum24 ► BF24 Micro Systainer | |https://shop.bauforum24.biz/collections/gadgets ► Unsere BF24 T-Shirts | https://shop.bauforum24.biz/collections/t-shirts Unsere aktuellen WERKZEUG TIPPS*: ► Milwaukee Cuttermesser 6-in-1* | https://amzn.to/3ERjKOq ► WERA Toolcheck Plus* | https://amzn.to/3oJsAZ3 ► WERA Bitset Universal* | https://amzn.to/3oMQV07 ► Smart: LYRA Tieflochmarker mit LED* | https://amzn.to/3DPzksO ► Pica Markierstift Set in Mappe* | https://amzn.to/3EQRR9t ► ENGINEER smarte Kombizange (klein)* | https://amzn.to/3EO82Ek ► Lebensetter: Engineer Daumenratsche* | https://amzn.to/3EJL29z ► KNIPEX Cobra XS* | https://amzn.to/3EOaQkX ► KNIPEX Mini Zangenset mit Spitz-Kombizange* | https://amzn.to/3ESDaTo ► KNIPEX Elektro Multi-Zange* | https://amzn.to/3rYkf5V ► Brennenstuhl LED Handleuchte* | https://amzn.to/30pd6Ag ► Bosch GLI 12V LED Lampe* | https://amzn.to/3EOrTTL ► Stahlwille Mini Feinzahnknarre* | https://amzn.to/3DOe6LT ► Stahlwille Mini Ratschenset* | https://amzn.to/31QuYVj ► Japan Werkzeugkoffer* | https://amzn.to/3dOZm4A ► Old-School Werkzeugkoffer in Pink* | https://amzn.to/3oMIcuK ► Clever: Proxxon 4-in-1 Ratschenschlüssel* | https://amzn.to/3DOeOJ3 ► KS Tools 4-in-1 Ratschenschlüssel Set* | https://amzn.to/33e5Cks ► Proxxon Werkzeugkoffer in L-Boxx* | https://amzn.to/3DOKluf ► Budget Tipp: GEDORE Red Werkzeugkoffer* | https://amzn.to/3pOwUWq ► XIAOMI Mini Schraubendreher Set* | https://amzn.to/3GIrL9f ► Wiha Akku Schraubendreher* | https://amzn.to/3DPBIjh ► WERA Turbo VDE Getriebeschraubendreher Set* | https://amzn.to/3dI1tXV ► Proxxon Bit Handhalter (Kombi Sechskant & 1/4")* | https://amzn.to/35RTPnU ► Unfassbar stabil! Stanley FatMax Tisch* | https://amzn.to/3rZISPq ► Budget Tipp: Bosch Oberfräser Set im Koffer* | https://amzn.to/3dHHR6o ► Bosch GSR 12V-15 Akkuschrauber im Set* | https://amzn.to/3oNQzGL ► ALPEN Holzbohrer* | https://amzn.to/33DwlBA ► Bosch 6-Kant Nuss Bitset* | https://amzn.to/2qdFD9Q ► Wera Wartungs-Set W1* | https://amzn.to/3ynBC1g ► Wera Joker Ringratschenschlüssel Set Klein* | https://amzn.to/3oOhLFb ► Kirschen Stechbeitel 2-Cut* | https://amzn.to/31INLC1 ► Ochsenkopf Ganzstahl Beil* | https://amzn.to/3dHWvun ► Mehr Infos aus der Werkstatt? | https://www.instagram.com/andrebrockschmidt ► Gewinnspiel Info: https://www.bauforum24.biz/forums/topic/86670-gewinnspiel-infos Folgt uns auch auf: ► https://www.instagram.com/andrebrockschmidt ► https://www.instagram.com/bauforum24 ► https://www.tiktok.com/@bauforum24 ► https://www.bauforum24.biz ► https://discord.gg/WuEJqTryXe ► Job oder Ausbildung im BF24 Team? Bewerbung an: jobs@bauforum24.biz ► Kontakt, Werbung, Kooperationen: redaktion@bauforum24.biz ► Kapitel: 00:00 Intro 03:59 Schrauben & Theorie 06:57 Gewinde & Theorie 25:05 Schneideisen per Hand 36:11 Gewindebohren 01:14:39 Reparatur von Gewinden 01:47:32 Bohrer 01:59:58 Outro *********** * Der YouTube-Kanal "Bauforum24" ist Teilnehmer des Partnerprogramms von Amazon EU. Mit * gekennzeichneten Links sind sogenannte Affiliate Links. Kommt über einen solchen Link ein Einkauf (bis 24 Stunden nach Aufruf des Links) zustande, werde ich mit einer Provision beteiligt - damit unterstützt Du unseren Kanal. Für Dich entstehen dabei keine Mehrkosten. Wo, wann und wie Du ein Produkt kaufst, bleibt natürlich Dir überlassen. #BOHREN #GEWINDESCHNEIDEN #WERKZEUG