Folge 5: Charlie Day Learns to Love Ridiculously Spicy Wings
18 Min.Ab 12
Through the emotional highs and lows of Zombie Apocalypse and Mad Dog 357, the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star weighs in on everything from Zac Efron's neighborliness to the most iconic regional foods of Rhode Island. Kitten mittens!
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022