Logic Solves a Rubik's Cube While Eating Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 21: Logic Solves a Rubik's Cube While Eating Spicy Wings
22 Min.Ab 12
The hyper-talented emcee Logic battles through the wings of death, discussing his relationship with Neil deGrasse Tyson and challenging Vince Staples to a PlayStation showdown along the way.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 4
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Hot Ones
Alle 13 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022