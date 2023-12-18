Kevin Durant Sweats It Out Over Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 7: Kevin Durant Sweats It Out Over Spicy Wings
19 Min.Ab 12
As he marches through the wings of death, KD opens up about his rap dreams, Twitter clapbacks and the one NBA player he'll never take style advice from.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 4
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Hot Ones
Alle 13 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022