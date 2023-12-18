Philip DeFranco Sets a YouTube Record While Eating Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 12: Philip DeFranco Sets a YouTube Record While Eating Spicy Wings
24 Min.Ab 12
As they fend off the Scoville onslaught, Sean and Philip get into the weeds of YouTube history, unpackage the problems with contemporary media and reveal photographic evidence of a bygone era when Sean actually had a six-pack.
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022