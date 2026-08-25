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Family Guy
Folge 19: Eifersucht und Superkleber
22 Min.Folge vom 25.08.2026Ab 12
Brian und Stewie haben sich mit einem Superleim aneinander geklebt. Nun müssen sie zwei Wochen gemeinsam verbringen, denn früher kann das Lösungsmittel nicht geliefert werden. Ein Trennungsproblem ganz anderer Art haben Peter und Lois: Als Lois ihren Jugendfreund wiederftrifft, platzt Peter fast vor Eifersucht. Der Eheberater rät ihnen, für eine Weile separate Wege zu gehen. Peter lernt dabei Jennifer Love Hewitt kennen, und dies passt Lois so gar nicht ins Konzept ...
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Family Guy
Alle 3 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.