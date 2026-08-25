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Family Guy

Eifersucht und Superkleber

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 19vom 25.08.2026
Eifersucht und Superkleber

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Family Guy

Folge 19: Eifersucht und Superkleber

22 Min.Folge vom 25.08.2026Ab 12

Brian und Stewie haben sich mit einem Superleim aneinander geklebt. Nun müssen sie zwei Wochen gemeinsam verbringen, denn früher kann das Lösungsmittel nicht geliefert werden. Ein Trennungsproblem ganz anderer Art haben Peter und Lois: Als Lois ihren Jugendfreund wiederftrifft, platzt Peter fast vor Eifersucht. Der Eheberater rät ihnen, für eine Weile separate Wege zu gehen. Peter lernt dabei Jennifer Love Hewitt kennen, und dies passt Lois so gar nicht ins Konzept ...

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