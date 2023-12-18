Sam Smith Screams in Pain While Eating Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 5: Sam Smith Screams in Pain While Eating Spicy Wings
23 Min.Ab 12
How will pub lover Sam Smith fare against the hottest hot sauces to cross the pond? This style icon handles the heat while answering questions about London pub culture, Elton John, James Bond, the happiness in sad songs and freaky nun ghosts.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 13
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Hot Ones
Alle 13 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022