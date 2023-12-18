Kamaru Usman Goes to the Mat Against Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 2: Kamaru Usman Goes to the Mat Against Spicy Wings
24 Min.Ab 12
The "Nigerian Nightmare" tries to put the wings of death in a chokehold while discussing fellow fighters like Francis Ngannou.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 15
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Hot Ones
Alle 13 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022