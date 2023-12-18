Ken Jeong Performs a Physical While Eating Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
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Folge 4: Ken Jeong Performs a Physical While Eating Spicy Wings
27 Min.Ab 12
The multitalented actor and former physician Ken Jeong faces off against the wings of death. Jeong dispels common medical myths, discusses encounters with NBA legends like Shaq and Kevin Durant and even gives Sean a free check-up.
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Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
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