Adam DeVine Gets Patriotic While Eating Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 6: Adam DeVine Gets Patriotic While Eating Spicy Wings
26 Min.Ab 12
DeVine takes on the wings of death in the first-ever "Hot Ones" Fourth of July special. Along the way, he channels Macho Man Randy Savage, discusses his hilarious "Pitch Perfect" audition and explains why his dad hung up on Joe Biden.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 9
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Hot Ones
Alle 13 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022