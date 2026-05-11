South Park
Folge vom 11.05.2026: HumancentiPad
22 Min.Folge vom 11.05.2026Ab 16
Kyle arbeitet an der Entwicklung des "HumancentiPad" mit, das von Apple auf den Markt gebracht werden soll. Cartman bekommt unterdessen einen Wutanfall, weil er nicht einmal ein normales iPad besitzt. Seine Mutter muss seine Laune ausbaden.
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1997
Altersfreigabe:
16
Copyrights:© Season 1-28: Comedy Central & © Season 1, Season 4-15, Season 21-23, Season 25, Season 27-28: Comedy Central Germany