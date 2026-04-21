Family Guy
Folge 16: Der Peis ist heiß
21 Min.Folge vom 21.04.2026Ab 12
Brian und Stewie sitzen bei einer Aufzeichnung von "Der Preis ist heiß" im Publikum. Brian wird als Kandidat ausgewählt und gewinnt ein Boot. Währenddessen wacht Peter nach einer durchzechten Nacht mit einem Kunstwerk von Banksy im Gesicht auf.
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-22, Season 24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 1, Season 14-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 2, Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 2-3: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2005 FAMILY GUY and TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 2005 FOX BROADCASTING & © Season 1: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2000 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 12: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2013 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 12: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2013 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 12: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: 2013 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 20: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2021-2022 Fox Broadcasting Company, LLC. All rights reserved & © Season 17-18: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 17-18: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10-11: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2011 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 4-7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 4: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 5: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2005 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 5: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2005 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 6: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 6: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 8: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox, Bildrechte: 2006-2007 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.