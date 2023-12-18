Johnny Knoxville Gets Smoked By Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 1: Johnny Knoxville Gets Smoked By Spicy Wings
21 Min.Ab 12
Knoxville becomes the first brave celebrity to take on the new sauce lineup, scaling the heights of Mount Scoville while talking about prank etiquette, his friendship with Steve-O and the injuries he incurred shooting his new movie, "Action Point."
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
