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Sport Aktuell (ÖGS)

ORF2Staffel 1Folge 192vom 29.07.2026
Sport Aktuell (ÖGS) vom 29.07.2026

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Sport Aktuell (ÖGS)

Folge 192: Sport Aktuell (ÖGS) vom 29.07.2026

6 Min.Folge vom 29.07.2026

Sturm steht fix im Europacup | Rapid will daheim Europacup-Teilnahme fixieren | Programmhinweis | Austria muss in Europacupqualifikation auf Dragovic verzichten | Potapova schlägt ihr Idol Williams | Vorschau auf kommende Sendungen

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