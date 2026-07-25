9-1-1 Notruf L.A.
Folge 2: Auf stürmischer See
42 Min.Folge vom 25.07.2026Ab 12
Das Kreuzfahrtschiff, auf dem Bobby und Athena ihre Flitterwochen verbringen, wird von Piraten überfallen. Es stellt sich heraus, dass der Kreuzfahrtleiter Julian in krumme Geschäfte verwickelt ist. Auf offener See eskaliert die Situation, als klar wird, dass die Gangster das Kommunikationssystem sabotiert und eine Bombe an Bord platziert haben. Währenddessen kommt es in Los Angeles zu Spannungen, als Hen nach einem Einsatz suspendiert wird.
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9-1-1 Notruf L.A.
Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Drama, Action
Produktion:US, 2018
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-8: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2021 Fox Media LLC & © Season 3: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2019-2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved./Zeman, Jack & © Season 2: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved./Zeman, Jack & © Season 2: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.
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