Match in Paradise
Folge 11: Barna is back!
53 Min.Folge vom 09.02.2026Ab 12
Barna stößt neu zur Gruppe dazu und ist sicherlich kein Unbekannter mehr.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 3
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Match in Paradise
Alle 3 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Reality, Unterhaltung
Produktion:GR, 2024
Altersfreigabe:
12DESORIENTIERUNG, SEXUALITAET
Copyrights:© Season 1-3: Madame Zheng Production AT GmbH & © Season 1, Season 3: ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 & © Season 2: Madame Zheng GmbH & © Season 2: JOYN
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