Schicksale - und plötzlich ist alles anders
Folge 51: Schweigepflicht
23 Min.Folge vom 30.01.2025Ab 12
Die Rechtsanwältin Katja Bergfeld lebt nur für ihre Arbeit und hat kein Privatleben.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 9
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Schicksale - und plötzlich ist alles anders
Alle 14 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Dokudrama, Reality
Produktion:DE, 2010
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 7, Season 10-12: Sat.1 & © Season 1-14: Constantin Entertainment GmbH