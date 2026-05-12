Teen Mom 2
Folge 11: Bis zum Weltuntergang
39 Min.Folge vom 12.05.2026Ab 12
Jade, Kailyn, Leah, Briana and Chelsea navigate parenting, family dynamics, careers and love lives. Through their highs and lows they've learned that motherhood is doing what's best for their kids, which comes at no easy cost.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 10
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Teen Mom 2
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Reality, Elternschaft
Produktion:US, 2011
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 6-9, Season 11: MTV & © Season 9-10: MTV Germany