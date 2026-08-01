Licht, Kamera, Atom-Reaktor / Wo die Liebe hinfälltJetzt kostenlos streamen
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Folge vom 01.08.2026: Licht, Kamera, Atom-Reaktor / Wo die Liebe hinfällt
22 Min.Folge vom 01.08.2026Ab 6
Lincolns und Clydes Film über David Steel wird zum Risiko, als Lisa dafür einen echten Kernreaktor baut. // Als Leni bemerkt, dass Miguel in den neuen Food-Court-Angestellten Gavin verknallt ist, hilft sie Miguel, ihn zu bezirzen.
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Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy
Produktion:US, 2016
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2-3, Season 3-5, Season 5-6, Season 6-8, Season 8-9, Season 9-10, Season 10: Nickelodeon Germany & © Season 1-4, Season 4-5, Season 5-8, Season 8-10: Nickelodeon